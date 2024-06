Another player has confirmed his departure from Lichfield City.

Liam Kirton has revealed he will leave the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this summer.

His exit follows Cameron Dunn, Lewi Burnside and Leighton McMenemy, while Dan Smith has been ruled out of next season due to injury.

The forward said:

“My time at Lichfield City has come to an end – I’ve enjoyed every minute with an unreal group.

“I can only wish them the best and hope they can push for promotion next season.”

Liam Kirton