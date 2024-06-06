Police have launched an appeal after a man suffered potentially life-changing injuries in Lichfield.

Officers say an incident is believed to have taken place on Beacon Street near to The Close between 3am and 4am on 26th May.

A Staffordshire police spokesperson said:

“We’ve received reports that a man was taken to hospital in the early hours of 26th May. “The victim sustained a potentially life-changing leg injury, head and facial injuries. “He was taken to hospital and continues to receive treatment. “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time to get in touch.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 605 of 3rd June. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.