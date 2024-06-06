Councillors in Burntwood have marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Members of Burntwood Town Council gathered outside the Old Mining College to remember those who took part in the start of the campaign to liberate Europe in the Second World War.

Commemoration events have taken place across the UK and France to mark the anniversary of the invasion on 4th June 1944.

Cllr Kathy Coe, chair of the council, told her colleagues:

“Thousands of British and Commonwealth troops, along with American and Canadian allies landed in Normandy to start the liberation of Europe from the tyranny of fascism on D-Day. “Every village, town and city in this country and many beyond made a contribution to that great endeavour. “It had been four years since the allies had withdrawn from France at Dunkerque. Much military equipment had been built – machines, weapons and a million and one other supplies had been made and gathered. People had worked long hours in factories or in the fields. “Many women had had their lives upended as they went to work to produce the equipment the armed services needed to defeat the Nazis, or to produce food for the nation on the farms. “Although 150,000 servicemen took part in the fighting on 6th June, millions of men and women at home supported their efforts. “The D-Day story is about sacrifice and unity. The nation and its allies came together to rid the world of the Nazis – and we must never forget what happened.” Cllr Kathy Coe MBE