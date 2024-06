A local group will perform a free outdoor concert this weekend.

The City of Lichfield Concert Band will play at Beacon Park from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday (9th June).

A spokesperson said:

“There will be lots of familiar songs that people will love. “The band is going from strength to strength after winning a platinum award at the National Concert Band Festival last year.” City of Lichfield Concert Band

For more details, visit www.lichfieldconcertband.co.uk.