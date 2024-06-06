A fire station boss says he is looking forward to welcoming the community for an open day this weekend.

Rescue demonstrations, funfair rides and a chance to explore the vehicles will be on offer at Lichfield Community Fire Station between 11am and 4pm on Saturday (8th June).

Children will also be able to join the Welephant Club and meet the fire service’s mascot in person.

Station manager Leigh Richards, said:

“We’re all looking forward to welcoming the local community we serve to our station to enjoy our open day with us. “There will be a wide range of activities and entertainment and it’s also a great opportunity to learn more about the work we do and integrate with local people. “All of the profits from the event will go directly to The Fire Fighters Charity. They’re an extremely worthwhile cause offering specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.” Leigh Richards