The new Dean of Lichfield has been backed to be “instrumental” to the future of the cathedral.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane’s appointment as the first woman to hold was confirmed by His Majesty The King this week.

She had been in an interim role following the retirement of The Very Revd Adrian Dorber in March 2023.

Sir Michael Fabricant, the Conservative candidate for the Lichfield constituency at the upcoming General Election, said:

“I am delighted, personally, at the appointment of Jan McFarlane as the new Dean of Lichfield Cathedral. “She brings an enthusiastic freshness to the job and will build on the work and modernisation programme of the previous Dean. “Jan is a wonderful, fun-loving person and I know that she will be instrumental in attracting believers and non-believers alike to our great and historic cathedral. Her pastoral work is renowned and her kindness to others is known by many. “I was keen to emphasise to the 10 Downing Street Appointments team that the selection of the new Dean should not be solely concerned with religion. While worship is the main function of the Cathedral, it is not its only role. “For it to survive, the cathedral has to be a centre of our community and be supported by both Christians and non-Christians. I know that Jan is very conscious of this and I heartily approve of her appointment.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Candidates confirmed so far for the Lichfield constituency are:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Heather Mcneillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour