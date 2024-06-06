Labour has confirmed a new shadow cabinet at Lichfield District Council.

The group’s leader, Cllr Sue Woodward, has added three new members to her senior team.

They include Cllr Laura Ennis, Cllr Russ Bragger and Cllr Michael Galvin.

The new shadow cabinet responsibilities are:

Leisure and major projects – Cllr Darren Ennis

Finance and commissioning – Cllr Dave Robertson

Community engagement – Cllr Claire Booker

High streets and the visitor economy – Cllr Russ Bragger

Housing and the Local Plan – Cllr Colin Ball

Waste, recycling, ecology and climate change – Cllr Michael Galvin

Parks and operational services – Laura Ennis

Cllr Woodward said:

“We have a wealth of talent and experience in the Labour group at Lichfield District Council and I welcome Russ, Michael and Laura to these important roles. “They will be working closely with the respective cabinet members to ensure that the council makes the best possible decisions for the benefit of local residents. “That was what we promised after the elections last May and it’s what we’ll continue to do – working constructively on issues where we agree and challenging the administration where we don’t.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Woodward also thanked departing shadow cabinet members Cllr Paul Taylor and Cllr Di Evans who have recently been appointed as chairs of council committees.

She also said she hoped at least one of her new appointments would be a short term one.

“All Labour members and supporters are hoping that Dave Robertson’s role on the shadow cabinet and as deputy opposition leader will only be temporary and that he’ll be exchanging the Lichfield District Council chamber for a seat in the House of Commons after 4th July.” Cllr Sue Woodward