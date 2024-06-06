People are being urged to look out for the signs of modern slavery.

Staffordshire Police are backing a national Crimestoppers campaign raising awareness of the issue of sexual exploitation, forced labour and domestic servitude.

The force said trafficked victims can be hidden in plain sight at businesses across the county, with money from unsuspecting customers funding serious and organised crime.



Detective Inspector Christopher Wynn-Jones, from Staffordshire Police’s modern slavery and adult safeguarding teams, said:

“Thousands of people in the UK are trapped in conditions of modern slavery and it is happening here in Staffordshire.



“It exists across our high streets in beauty salons, nail bars, car washes, building sites and even care settings. In some cases, these businesses act as a front for other criminal activities, such as drug cultivation and dealing, forced prostitution, and money laundering.



“Our officers take part in specialist training to enhance their understanding of modern slavery and to provide better outcomes for victims. “We also have dedicated adult safeguarding and modern slavery teams, who work alongside partner agencies on proactive operations.” Detective Inspector Christopher Wynn-Jones

Police say signs can include individuals appearing withdrawn or having unexplained injuries. Officers say they may also allow others to speak for them or have poor hygiene and unkempt appearances.

People can report potential victims of modern slavery by calling 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.