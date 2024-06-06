A county council chief say a resurfaced road in Lichfield will not be damaged by vehicles linked to the demolition of a multi-storey car park.

The initial phase of the £1.1million project to upgrade Birmingham Road through the city has already begun.

The project is expected to take seven weeks to complete – and will soon be followed by further disruption in the area when the now-closed multi-storey car park is pulled down.

But Darryl Eyers, Staffordshire County Council’s director for economy, infrastructure and skills, said the newly-relaid road surface would not be damaged by machinery or vehicles involved in the demolition of the facility:

“The resurfacing of Birmingham Road, which started this week, will mean smoother journeys for those travelling through the town centre. “Crews will not be using Birmingham Road as the access route for the upcoming multi-storey car park demolition. “Nonetheless, our roads are built to support heavy goods vehicles so using freshly surfaced routes should not be a problem.” Darryl Evers

Motorists have also questioned the decision to carry out the work in a period where slip road access to the northbound A38 at Streethay and a planned closure of Watery Lane could force more traffic towards the Birmingham Road in a bid to exit Lichfield.

Mr Evers said:

“Major highway improvements, such as this one, do take longer to complete so sometimes these works will unavoidably overlap. “When this is the case, our traffic and network teams do their best to plan these works so that there is minimal disruption to local communities. “ Darryl Evers