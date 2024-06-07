Two members of an ambulance crew were taken to hospital after a crash with a van near Lichfield.

The incident happened at Streetway Road at 7.15pm yesterday (6th June).

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the crash involving a white Ford panel van and the ambulance.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The driver of the van stayed at the scene and has been helping with our enquiries. “Two ambulance crew members and the van driver were treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage from the area at the time can contact police on 101, quoting incident 586 of 6th June.