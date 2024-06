Police are appealing for information after vehicles were stolen in Lichfield.

The dark blue Land Rover Freelander was taken between 11.55pm on 5th June and 6.55am the following day from Curborough Road.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 79 of 6th June.

It comes after a black Land Rover Velar was stolen from Bird Street car park between 3.25pm and 3.45pm on 3rd June.

Witnesses can contact police, quoting incident 439 of 3rd June.