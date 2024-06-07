Television cameras will be visiting a location auction house to film episodes of a popular show.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 1st July – and people are invited along to watch the action.

The programme involves antiques experts accompanying celebrities on a trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We can’t yet reveal who the celebrities or experts will be, but people are very welcome to come along on the day and watch the auction. “It’s always fun being involved with popular television programmes and we’re delighted to be able to accommodate the Celebrity Antiques Road Trip team.” Richard Winterton

The sale starts at 9.30am, with doors opening from 9am.