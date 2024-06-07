The candidates hoping to win a seat in Parliament have been confirmed.

The district will be covered by two MPs, with some residents voting in the Lichfield constituency and others in the Tamworth constituency.

Seven candidates will battle it out for the Lichfield seat:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather Mcneillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour

The Tamworth constituency will also see seven names on the ballot paper:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Adam Goodfellow – Workers Party

Susan Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats