The candidates hoping to win a seat in Parliament have been confirmed.
The district will be covered by two MPs, with some residents voting in the Lichfield constituency and others in the Tamworth constituency.
Seven candidates will battle it out for the Lichfield seat:
- Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives
- Richard Howard – Reform UK
- Pete Longman – Independent
- John Madden – Independent
- Heather Mcneillis – Green Party
- Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats
- Dave Robertson – Labour
The Tamworth constituency will also see seven names on the ballot paper:
- Robert Bilcliff – UKIP
- Ian Cooper – Reform UK
- Sarah Edwards – Labour
- Adam Goodfellow – Workers Party
- Susan Howarth – Green Party
- Eddie Hughes – Conservatives
- Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats