A local charity is appealing for funds after the cancellation of HS2 left it with a financial headache.

The Border Collie Trust was granted planning permission for a new exercise field at Colton after the high speed rail site would have gone through its current site.

But the cancellation of Phase 2 of HS2 means it is now needing to find funds for the facility as well as repairs to fencing at its existing paddock.

The work is expected to cost around £30,000 to complete.

Ben Wilkes, trustee for the Border Collie Trust, said:

“Our first priority is the wellbeing of our rescue dogs, so we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to raise funds and improve the life of every dog we care for. “This is especially important after a significant investment to buy new land due to HS2 as the rail link’s extension would have passed through our site. “But after HS2 was scrapped, we’ve been left with an unexpected expense and more space than we necessarily need – and the Government won’t offer new compensation for those affected.” Ben Wilkes

The charity is now calling on supporters to use partner Give as you Live where they can donate just by doing their online shopping.

A bonus donation scheme means an additional £5 is raised for Border Collie Trust with every new shopper signing up to Give as you Live Online this month.

Annabelle Risdon, director of charity partnerships at Give as you Live, said:

“The cost of living crisis means that charities are under pressure to explore new ways of raising funds. “Animal charities like Border Collie Trust aren’t just feeling the pinch with fewer donations – they see the direct result of this crisis as more pets are surrendered by owners who can’t afford to keep them. “We’re delighted to be working with Border Collie Trust to help fund their key projects and enabling supporters to contribute at no extra cost to them.” Annabelle Risdon

For details on how to support the Border Collie Trust through Give as You Live click here.