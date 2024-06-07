A fundraising football match is taking place to raise money for the family of a boy who died in Lichfield.

The fixture will take place at Lichfield City’s Trade Tyre Community Stadium in memory of Thomas Collett.

The 13-year-old died of his injuries after being involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai car on Ash Grove at 6.30pm on 31st May.

The youngster played for Lichfield City Under 13 Comets – and his team-mates will now play a game at 11am on 30th June to help fundraise for his family.

The event will also feature a 1pm game between Lichfield City in the Community and Gym Unity.

A spokesperson said:

“All proceeds will go to Thomas’ family.”