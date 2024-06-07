A fundraising football match is taking place to raise money for the family of a boy who died in Lichfield.
The fixture will take place at Lichfield City’s Trade Tyre Community Stadium in memory of Thomas Collett.
The 13-year-old died of his injuries after being involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai car on Ash Grove at 6.30pm on 31st May.
The youngster played for Lichfield City Under 13 Comets – and his team-mates will now play a game at 11am on 30th June to help fundraise for his family.
The event will also feature a 1pm game between Lichfield City in the Community and Gym Unity.
A spokesperson said:
“All proceeds will go to Thomas’ family.”