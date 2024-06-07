Hammerwich will look to make an immediate return to winning ways when they travel to Cannock this weekend.

The hosts were beaten by league leaders Fordhouses last time out, but will look to recapture their previous form – which had seen them win their previous three fixtures – when they take to the field tomorrow (8th June).

Standing in their way will be a Cannock side who have endured a difficult start to the South Staffordshire League Premier Division campaign, picking up just one win so far with a single wicket victory over Lichfield last weekend.

Play starts at 12.30pm tomorrow.