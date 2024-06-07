People are being invited to join a silent vigil for peace in Lichfield.

It will be held opposite at The Friary Remains opposite the former library building between 11am and midday on 15th June.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Quakers said a single sign stating ‘imagine peace’ will be on display at the event.

“We ask people not to bring banners, placards or badges, and not to wear items of support for any particular group. “This will be an opportunity to come together to show our concern about the conflicts around the world and our support for those working for peace.” Lichfield Quakers spokesperson