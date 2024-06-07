With an election taking place in less than a month we want to know what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. While candidates will certainly put out their stall and invite you to vote for them, we’ll take your questions and concerns and put them to the candidates.

By doing so we hope to create a community agenda – all the most important priorities for you, the voters.

How to take part

Simply use the form below to submit your questions. Here are some suggestions:

Getting a doctor’s appointment seems to be getting harder. If elected how will you ensure we are able to get the support we need from our local GP surgeries?

People are feeling the pinch due to rising bills. What will you do to help address the cost of living crises and rising utility bills?

There is a huge amount of housebuilding going on in the area right now but local services are already stretched. How do you propose to encourage sustainable housing development?

When you’ve submitted your questions, be sure to share the link with your family and friends. The more questions we get, the better your community agenda will be.

Create your community agenda this election Send us your questions for candidates in the upcoming general election and help create your community agenda.