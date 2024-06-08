A campaign is aiming to cut the number of deaths involving bikers on local roads.

Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership say that while motorcycles make up just 1% of road traffic, around a third of fatal collisions in the county last year involved bikes.

The Think Safe, Ride Safe campaign is aimed at families and friends of riders.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams, who is chair of the partnership, said:

“Too many people are killed or seriously injured on our roads each year, and bikers are among the most vulnerable road users. “While this campaign it is mainly aimed at bikers and their friends and families, hopefully it will also serve as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to watch out for motorbikes during their journey.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams