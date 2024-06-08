Chasetown have confirmed the return of Joey Butlin.

The powerful forward had previously been a key figure of The Scholars side that reached the play-off final before departing for Walsall Wood.

Manager Mark Swann told the club website he was delighted to be able to bring the target man back.

“Joey is still one of the best out and out number nines about. He is familiar with the club and the way we play. “We were disappointed to lose him previously and are delighted to have him back on board. “He will certainly strengthen our attacking options and he will enjoy the physical battle that our league demands.” Mark Swann

The Scholars have also confirmed a number of departures, including James Wren, Alex Melbourne, Callum Mendez-Jones, Carter Lycett, Ryan Shaw and Jayden Campbell