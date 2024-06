Comedian and anaesthetist Ed Patrick will bring his show to the Lichfield Garrick next year.

The Secret Life of a Sleepless Anaesthetist will be at the city theatre on 24th January.

A spokesperson said:

“Ed Patrick will inject Lichfield with a gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor, the NHS, the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.