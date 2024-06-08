Final preparations are taking place ahead of the return of the Burntwood Wakes next month.

The annual event takes place at Burntwood Leisure Centre on 20th July.

Steve Lightfoot, chief officer at Burntwood Town Council, said:

“Hopefully the weather will shine on us this year as we have our market, bouncy castles, dodgems and big wheel, as well as all the usual entertainment residents have come to expect from the traditional Burntwood Wakes Festival. “We have been lucky that we have been supported this year by Lichfield District Council, The Noel Sweeney Foundation and the Tara Group, and London and Cambridge Properties to bring people this lovely event for free.” Steve Lightfoot