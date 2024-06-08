Volunteers from a local business have given up their time to help keep a beauty spot clean.

Staff from education, office and hospitality furniture suppliers Cost Cutters UK filled bags with waste during a litter pick at Chasewater to mark World Environment Day.

Alicia Hulland, the company’s brand executive, said:

“With our Burntwood Business Park office being located so close to Chasewater, we’ve been lucky enough to enjoy regular walks around the beauty spot in our lunch breaks and we really appreciate having such a natural resource and so much wildlife on our doorstep. “Four of us spent the day clearing various areas around the site, and it we really felt like we were making an impact, albeit in a small way. “We collected four big bags of litter, and we were disappointed by some of the things we collected – heaps of crisp packets and plastic bottles and a surprising number of disposable barbecues that had been left behind by people enjoying the recent spell of sunshine, but that could cause harm to the ducks, birds and other wildlife that make Chasewater their home.” Alicia Hulland

Alicia said she hoped other local firms would also play their part in maintaining the local area.

“We had a real sense of having done something important for the local community and we now plan to take part in clean up operations like this regularly around Burntwood to make it as enjoyable an environment for those of us who live and work here as possible. “We’d love to see other local businesses do the same, even spending half an hour focusing on one area of the town can make a big difference.” Alicia Hulland