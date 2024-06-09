The chair and vice-chair of Hammerwich Parish Council have been unanimously re-elected.

Cllr My Greenway will retain the chair while Cllr Dave King will continue to act as her vice-chair.

The pair were confirmed in the roles at a recent meeting of the parish council.

Cllr Greenway also paid tribute to the council’s new clerk Vivien Wang:

“Until you experience the workload first hand, you don’t appreciate just how much is involved.” Cllr My Greenway

Hammerwich Parish Council meets on the third Wednesday of each month at the WI Hall.