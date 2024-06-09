Lichfield Cricket Club fell to their sixth straight defeat this weekend against Beacon.

The city-side lost the toss and were put into bat by the visitors, as openers Muhammad Daniyaal and Stuart Fielding both hit fifties.

Rob Turner’s explosive 37 runs from 24 balls helped for his side to a good score of 222 from their 50 overs.

Turner then impressed with the ball and struck twice, as Beacon were three down after just six overs.

However, watchful performances from Oliver Green and Joshua Chesworth – who scored 86 and 66 respectively – put their side back on track and beat Lichfield’s total in the penultimate over.

Despite the result, Lichfield still sit 16 points clear of bottom of the table Tamworth.

Elsewhere, the city side’s second and third teams also suffered defeat in their fixtures.