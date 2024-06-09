Local kindness campaigner Sebbie Hall has seen his dream come true after he got the chance to meet TV duo Ant and Dec.

The 21-year-old got to say hello to the pair at the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

The meeting was organised by Oliver Chapman from OCI Group who is backing the youngster’s effort to expand the work of the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation.

Sebbie’s mother Ashley said:

“We cannot be more grateful for Sebbie’s ultimate dream-come-true night. “He has been wishing to meet Ant and Dec for the last three years, ever since he started doing his daily random acts of kindness. “We are ecstatic that Oliver and his team are going to work with us to develop the work of our foundation.”

The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation focusses on helping vulnerable youngsters and has donated tens of thousands of pounds to individuals and projects across Staffordshire.

Oliver said:

“It was such a joy to be able to give back an act of kindness to Sebbie, who is an exceptional and inspiring young man. “I have committed to Sebbie that I will help scale up his cause by doing my best to develop a global supply chain solution for spreading kindness, a commodity that is so often overlooked and yet much needed in the world today.”