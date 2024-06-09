The Midlands Youth Jazz Orchestra
The acclaimed Midlands Youth Jazz Orchestra opened the 2024 Lichfield Jazz and Blues Festival when they played at the Cathedral Hotel.

With a line-up featuring some of the finest local young musicians, the ensemble led by conductor John Ruddick played a set that varied from blues, funk and jazz to heartfelt ballads that allowed for some inventive soloing.

With a strong rhythm section on drums, bass and keyboards, they played music that varied from In a Mellow Tone to a trumpet-led Body and Soul.

Without a Song was an expansive treatment, while the trombone solo during A Time For Love was both melodically interesting and technically well developed.

The more upbeat A Few Good Men allowed for the saxophones to come to the fore.

A closing medley of Henry Mancini tunes included Baby Elephant Walk, the familiar Peter Gunn and Pink Panther themes, and a solo piano feature during Moon River.

During the second half Magic Flea and the ballad I Can’t Believe You Are In Love With Me were both played, while a musical highlight was provided by Liam Brennan’s saxophone during Autumn in New York.

An interesting take on Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, taken at a brisk pace and a slightly altered harmony, closed the second half before Glenn Miller’s In The Mood lifted the pace and featured some fine ensemble and solo playing.

