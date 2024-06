The thrill of racing at Royal Ascot will be coming to a Barton pub this month.

Visitors will be under starter’s orders from midday on 20th June at The Waterfront.

The Barton Marina venue will show the racing action on a giant screen with in-house betting facilities on offer.

Guests will be able to enjoy a four course lunch and afternoon tea.

Tables of six are £300. For booking details visit waterfrontbarton.co.uk.