An appeal has been launched after tools were stolen from a vehicle outside a local hotel.

The incident happened between 11pm on 5th June and 8am the following day on the car park at the Holiday Inn Express at Wall Island.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A hole was drilled into the lock on the side of a white Vauxhall Movana, registration beginning DV12.

“Makita tools were stolen from the vehicle.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 357 of 7th June.

