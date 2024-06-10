Labour’s General Election candidate for Lichfield has officially launched his campaign.

Dave Robertson met activists and campaigners in the city as he seeks to win the seat.

The party came within 250 votes of victory back in 1997 – and their hopeful this year believes that voters desperate for change could give the constituency a Labour MP.

He said:

“There have been so many missed opportunities for the country and for Lichfield, Burntwood and villages of this area. “We have an NHS on its knees, we have people struggling to pay their mortgages after the Conservatives crashed the economy, we have businesses all over this area burdened by the unfair burden of a broken business rate system, and a complete loss of control over immigration, punctuated by chaos and gimmicks. “I’ve been talking to many people in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages in our area since the election was called. The mood of the people I talk to tells me that this isn’t a safe Conservative seat any more – we can bring change, but only if everyone comes out on 4th July and votes for change.” Dave Robertson

The member of Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council said voters would be able to see his track record of pushing for change.

“I pushed for Lichfield City Council to become the only council of its type in this region to be a living wage employer, paying its employees enough to live on and being fair to all. “That’s what’s been missing in this country for 14 years – a sense of fairness, that all people can do as well as they deserve. “Lichfield deserves change for the better. Labour is a changed party and we’ll deliver the change that the country so badly wants.” Dave Robertson