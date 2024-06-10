A Lichfield auctioneer is branching out into a new city centre business.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers will open The Auction Cafe in the Grade II listed building at 34-36 Market Street later this year.

The business will serve up coffee, tea, cakes and savoury snacks, as well as offering free valuations of jewellery and antiques.

The site is just yards away from the very first office the family-owned business opened in Breadmarket Street back in 1864.

Managing director Richard Winterton said:

“We’re best known for putting items under the hammer but it will also be coffee and cakes over the counter when The Auction Cafe opens. “Lichfield is where it all started off for Wintertons, with our first office in Breadmarket Street back in 1864. “So it’s wonderfully fitting in our 160th year to be bringing it all back home with this new venture just a few yards away in a Georgian building next to Samuel Johnson’s Birthplace. “This will be a brilliant central location in Lichfield for people to come and have their jewellery, watches, silver and antiques valued whilst checking out a range of brilliant beverages and choice cakes. “We’ll be revealing more about our plans in the coming weeks and months, but right now we are actively looking for a manager and members of staff to run this exciting new offering in the city centre.” Richard Winterton

The business is now headquartered at the Lichfield Auction House in Fradley Park, while it also opened an auction house in Tamworth in 2021.

To apply for a role at the café, email your CV to [email protected].