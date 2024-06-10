Lichfield City’s influential midfielder Dom Lewis has left the club after agreeing a move to Stourbridge.

He becomes the latest name to exit the Trade Tyre Community Stadium after Liam Kirton, Cameron Dunn, Leighton McMenemy and Lewi Burnside all departed.

Lewis said:

“I want to thank everyone involved at Lichfield for giving me the opportunity and believing in me. “I wish the club nothing but the best for next season.” Dom Lewis

Despite the departures, skipper Dan Lomas, vice-captain Joe Haines and goalkeeper James Beeson have all confirmed they will be back with City next season.