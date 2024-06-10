Football fans are being given the chance to net a great prize and raise money for a local charity.

St Giles Hospice is launching a keepy-up challenge ahead of the Euros.

The Whittington-based charity is urging people to sign up for and then monitor their progress during the tournament.

Oli Duffy, from Elford, took part in the challenge last year to raise money in memory of his grandad Willis, who died at St Giles Hospice.

The 14-year-old said:

“My grandad was a keen sportsman so I think he would be proud of me for raising money for St Giles and raising awareness of the work that they do. “I found the challenge fun as it kept me active and helped me with my football skills.” Oli Duffy

Sam Colclough, events coordinator at St Giles Hospice, added:

“Our keepy-up challenge is a winning opportunity for local people to blend their love of football with fundraising for St Giles. “Every pound raised goes directly towards supporting local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness.” Sam Colclough

Participants who reach the fundraising target of £50 for individuals and £200 for a team will also enter a prize draw to win sports goodies, including four tickets to an England match.

For more information and to sign up visit www.stgileshospice.com/keepyupchallenge.