A Lichfield pub will welcome a Leicester-based band this week.
Roadrunner will be at The Feathers on Friday (14th June).
The four-piece play rock and roll hits.
They will be on stage at the Beacon Street venue from 9pm. Admission is free.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A Lichfield pub will welcome a Leicester-based band this week.
Roadrunner will be at The Feathers on Friday (14th June).
The four-piece play rock and roll hits.
They will be on stage at the Beacon Street venue from 9pm. Admission is free.