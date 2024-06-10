Roadrunner
A Lichfield pub will welcome a Leicester-based band this week.

Roadrunner will be at The Feathers on Friday (14th June).

The four-piece play rock and roll hits.

They will be on stage at the Beacon Street venue from 9pm. Admission is free.

