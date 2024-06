Hammerwich enjoyed a dominant day with the bat as Scott Elstone hit 94 not out to help his side secure an eight wicket win at Cannock.

After sending the hosts in to bat, the visitors saw Ali Latif pick up a four wicket haul.

Chasing a total of 161, Hammerwich lost Benjamin Novis and Andy Malkin with 45 on the board.

But skipper Craig Jennings and number four Elstone scored an unbeaten 60 and 94 respectively to see their side past the target.