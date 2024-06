Whittington cruised to a nine wicket home victory over Walsall YPF.

After opting to bat first, the visitors were all out for 178 as Habib Khan collected four wickets for just five runs.

The reply saw opener Euan Hammond dismissed for just six.

But Whittington eventually cruised to victory thanks to Shazad Malik and Safeer Ahmad’s unbeaten knocks of 71 and 89 respectively.