Alrewas fell just short as they went down by 32 runs against Swarkestone.

William Hodgkinson took four wickets for the Herons as they saw the visitors end their 50 overs on 282-9.

The reply saw opener Gareth Wooley go without troubling the scoreboard, but his partner James Burton put on 49 while number three Jahurul Islam made 93 before being run out to give Alrewas a solid basis.

But the total proved just out of reach for the Herons they finished their overs on 250-8.