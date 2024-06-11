Police are trying to trace two men who tried to break into vehicles in a Shenstone pub’s car park.

The incident happened at the Fox and Hounds on Main Street just after 5pm yesterday (10th June).

Police say a White Vauxhall Astra with a 16-plate registration was involved.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police said:

“Two male offenders attempted to gain access to five different vehicles. “A black Land Rover was damaged as one of the offenders tried to break into it. “Fortunately, the offenders were disturbed by a member of the public who raised the alarm and they rapidly vacated the car park and turned left on to Church Road then left on to Main Street.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 471 of 10th June.