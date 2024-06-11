A General Election candidate says Liberal Democrat proposals to ensure people can see a GP more quickly will be welcomed by voters.

The party has unveiled a manifesto pledge to ensure residents will be able to see a doctor within a week – or 24 hours if their appointment is urgent.

Paul Ray, who will represent the Lib Dems on 4th July, said the Conservatives had “abandoned local health services”.

He added that lengthy waiting lists for appointments were not fair on local communities.

“We know too well how difficult it is to see a GP in our own area. “This Conservative government has driven our area’s local health services into the ground. Thousands of patients in our area are facing agonisingly long waits, often in terrible pain whilst waiting to see their GP. “It should not be too much to ask for patients to be able to see their GP when they need to. That is why I and the Liberal Democrats have committed to a fair deal for this community’s patients and legal right to see a GP within a week.” Paul Ray

The Lib Dems say the improvements would be funded by increasing the number of GPs and freeing up their time by giving more prescribing rights to qualified pharmacists, nurse practitioners and paramedics.

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour