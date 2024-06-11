A suspected drug driver has been arrested after a car was stopped by police in Lichfield.

Officers pulled over the Volkswagen Golf at 1.15am this morning (11th June) on Birmingham Road.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“We found a small bag and a box containing cannabis inside. “The drugs were seized, as well as mobile phones and more than £130 in cash. “A 23-year-old man, from Kingstanding in Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and drug driving. He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue. “A 27-year-old man, from Glamorgan in Wales, was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis. He remains in custody for questioning.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson