Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for two new homes to be built on land in Lichfield.

The development will see a three bedroom and a four bedroom property constructed behind properties on Ivanhoe Road.

Access to the homes will be via Masefield Close.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal for two additional dwellings sited to the rear of the existing dwellings, fronting the established frontage of Masefield Close creates a development of a design and arrangement of a more sustainable and efficient use of the site in compliance with sustainable polices.” Planning statement

Despite the approval, objections had been raised and a petition submitted over concerns of loss of privacy for nearby homes and increased parking and congestion issues.

One resident of Ivanhoe Road said:

“I feel this will negatively affect the conditions of ours and others gardens on the street. “Not only will these buildings block light but also make the garden more overlooked in the process I believe that this will produce potential mental health issues. “On top of this the building works are very close to our gardens and I worry that this will negatively affect any time spent in the outside space during the summer and warmer months over the next couple of years. “But planning chiefs have given the development the go-ahead. Ivanhoe Road resident

