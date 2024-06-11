Finlay Lines enjoyed another successful weekend in the 2024 Wera Tools British Kart Championship.

After qualifying in 13th for the two heats in round three, the Lichfield youngster managed to secure a ninth place spot on the grid for the final.

The Maximum Motorsport driver fought hard to claw his way up the field and secure the win with a dramatic last corner pass on the final lap.

The fourth round of the championship on the following day saw the city racer set the third-fastest qualifying time before landing third in heat one and then win heat two.

The final saw him start out on pole, but he slipped back after leading for the first five laps of the race.

Lines reclaimed second on lap 12, but narrowly missed out by seven-hundredths of a second.