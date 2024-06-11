Time is running out for eligible residents to take up their Covid top-up vaccination.

Anyone currently aged 75 and over, or who will be aged 75 by the 30th June 2024, is able to get the vaccine, along with older adult care home residents and people with a weakened immune system aged six months and over.

The reminder comes as a new joint appointment booking system is rolled out which allows eligible residents to get their vaccinations at the same time and location.

A spokesperson for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board said:

“More than 90,000 Covid vaccinations have been given in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent this spring and jabs are still available at vaccination sites, GP practices, pop-up clinics and pharmacies until the end of the month. “Depending on the vaccination site, those who have booked a joint appointment may be vaccinated at the same time or may have back-to-back vaccination slots.” “From now until 30th June, there are thousands of appointments available every day across the country, including at pharmacies and GP practices. Some areas also offer convenient walk-in options.” Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board

A list of walk-in clinics can be found here.