A Conservative plan which could see young people take part in national service is “a great idea with a totally misleading name”, the party’s candidate for Lichfield has said.

The scheme was announced by Rishi Sunak in the run up to the General Election on 4th July.

But Sir Michael Fabricant said that he was concerned that the national service tag could give the wrong impression.

“It’s a great idea, but the name is totally misleading and will put many youngsters off. “National service makes people think of the forced conscription period during the Second World War, and throughout the 1950s until it was finally abolished in 1960. “National service was compulsory and required healthy males aged between 17 to 21 to serve in the armed forces for 18 months, and remain on the active reserve list for four years during which they could be called back into the military. “The programme being proposed by the Government is totally different. “Youngsters of both sexes would be required to serve one or two days each month for a year in a voluntary service such as First Responders or the RNLI or, as an alternative and if they are accepted, do one year’s full-time officer cadet training in the military. “For the military training, youngsters would be paid and would have to be educationally qualified and motivated to serve in the military.” Sir Michael Fabricant

He said similar schemes had already worked successfully in other countries.

“For those not wishing to do military service, options would vary according to the area. If, for example, the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust wished to make a bid, work restoring our two local canals one weekend a month for a year might be a possibility. “This scheme has worked successfully in France and in Scandinavian countries and has helped many youngsters gain maturity and self-discipline making them more attractive to the job market. It would work well here too.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour