Lichfield City have unveiled a challenging pre-season schedule.

Ivor Green’s men will be hoping to get ideal preparation for the new campaign as they bid to go one better than their second place finish last time out.

They kick-off their campaign at home to Hinckley on 6th July before welcoming Gresley on 9th July and Coleshill on 13th July.

They then travel to Racing Club Warwick on 16th July and entertain Bromsgrove Sporting on 20th July.

The final two fixtures will be a trip to Ashby on 23rd July and a home game with Chasetown on 27th July.