A campaign is urging people to turn off their engines as part of efforts to improve air quality in Staffordshire.

The Air Aware initiative is asking drivers to pledge not to leave their vehicles idling on 20th June.

It comes as figures show that air pollution is around 30% higher outside schools.

Ryan Procter, school travel advisor at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our Air Aware campaign is really simple and will helps raise everyone’s awareness of the small, easy things we can all do to reduce air pollution and help us all breathe easier. “In the run up to Clean Air Day, we are encouraging schools to support us in asking parents make one small change in how they travel to school. This could involve walking or cycling to school once a week or turning off your engine when stationary. “By reducing harmful air pollution together, we could make a huge difference to the quality of air we breathe in as well as improving our long-term health and wellbeing.” Ryan Procter

To join the campaign and sign up to take a pledge to ‘switch off when you drop off’ visit the county council’s website.