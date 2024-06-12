Members of a local group have been given tips on keeping their gardens looking their best.

Hammerwich Garden Guild visited the home of local residents Ann and Dave King who gave them advice on how to improve their green spaces.

A spokesperson said:

“It is great to see how other members approach problems like shaded areas, dry spots and getting the best from a lawn. “Being in a member’s garden and seeing first hand is just the ticket.”

The Garden Guild meets in the WI Hall on Burntwood Road in Hammerwich at 7.30pm on the first Tuesday of each month 7.30pm. They hear from guest speakers at the regular sessions.

For more details contact Sandra on 01543 683466