Members of the Lichfield Garrick have performed in Burntwood to highlight plans to bring a programme of cultural activities to the town.

Burntwood Town Council has teamed up with the local theatre for the project.

Visitors to the producers’ market last month got the chance to speak to staff and performers.

Sophie Allen, community engagement officer from the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“The Burntwood market was very special to us as we were able to bring along some of our community members to sing at the market and they did such a fantastic job. “We had our lead villains from some of our previous community musicals – Chief Weasel Jayne Ison as Chief Weasal in Wind in the Willows and Ashley Laight as the Sherrif of Nottingham from Robin Hood the Musical – to sing the Lady and the Tramp and Something’s Coming from West Side Story. “We were also lucky to have one of our talented Young Garrick members Emily Rice sing two songs for us. “It was lovely to come and spend time giving out our tote bags and receiving questionnaires from the people of Burntwood, and I was able to meet some really friendly folks and discussed what the Lichfield Garrick theatre can do for them. “Getting people of all ages and households to fill out our questionnaire is really important to us as it will tell us what Burntwood want us to bring to them.” Sophie Allen

People can fill in the survey online.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council, said:

“We are delighted to link up and partner with the Garrick as we have a considerable amount of talent in our town in so many creative areas. “For a long time we have been keen for the community to be involved in expressing their interests actually in Burntwood, so I urge anyone who is interested to complete the questionnaire as it will enable us all to be aware of what would be the most appropriate way of moving forward with this venture.” Cllr Di Evans