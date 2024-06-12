A writer and performer will bring his latest production home to the city as part of the Lichfield Festival.

John Palmer, who used to live on Wade Street, will perform Ghosts, Werewolves and Countryfolk on 7th July as part of the Lichfield Festival.

He will be joined by six-time BBC Folk Awards nominee Jim Causley and Miranda Sykes of award-winning Show of Hands and Daphne’s Flight.

John said:

“I’m a regular audience member at the Lichfield Festival and have always hoped that one of my productions would be included. “So I’m excited and proud that my home audience will have a chance to see it.” John Palmer

The show, which celebrates the centenary of Victorian superstar Sabine Baring-Gould is going on a nationwide tour until November after the performance in Lichfield.

Tickets for the performance at Lichfield Guildhall are £16 and can be booked online.