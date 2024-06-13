A Lichfield accountancy business has confirmed a new acquisition.

The Dains Group has completed the deal for CRS VAT.

Richard McNeilly, CEO of Dains said:

“What attracted Dains to CRS VAT is their commitment to technical excellence and client service – they stay abreast of NHS client needs and legislative changes to develop solutions to address client challenges.

“With a focus on the NHS, CRS VAT has become a leading service provider for the sector, delivering increased VAT recovery and tailored advisory services.

“The team is a natural fit, complementing Dains’ expertise in providing services to the public sector following the acquisition of Opto Group in 2023.”

Richard McNeilly